Spartan fighters eliminated 10 occupiers who were hiding in field, forest and destroyed building. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Spartan" 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan, eliminated at least a dozen occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drones carried out precise munition drops, taking out six invaders in an open field, two on a road, one in a tree line, and another in the ruins of a building.

Russian troops are advancing without proper equipment, often without body armor or helmets, moving past the bodies of previously killed assault groups.

"A one-way road for the Russians," the brigade's fighters comment under the video.

