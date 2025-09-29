Since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces have liberated over 174 sq km – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Since the start of the Dobropillia counter-offensive, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have managed to liberate more than 174 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address.

"We discussed the operational situation with the military, and the Commander-in-Chief delivered his report. The Dobropillia counteroffensive operation is ongoing. I want to thank all our units involved for their effectiveness. As of this morning, since the start of the operation, our forces have liberated more than 174 square kilometers and cleared over 194 kilometers of Russian saboteurs. Russian losses in this operation alone are nearly 3,200, the majority of them irrecoverable," the head of state said.

In addition, the military reported on the situation in Kupiansk, in the border areas of Kharkiv region, and in districts along the junction of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"It is difficult there, but it is important that Ukrainian soldiers, our units, are doing everything necessary to defend their positions. I thank you for this," the head of state added.

