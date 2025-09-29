ENG
News Video Drone attack on Russian regions
"Kilometer-long line" for fuel in Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai. VIDEO

A resident of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai, located 9,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, posted a video showing a "kilometer-long" line at a gas station.

Fuel has completely disappeared from gas stations in the region, while resellers are offering it at double the price, Censor.NET reported.

In many regions of Russia and in the occupied territories, gasoline is being rationed through coupons or sold in kilometer-long queues.

"Uh-oh-oh, what a queue! And that’s with no 95-octane available," the video says.

