Drone hits enemy light all-terrain vehicle near Pokrovsk. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the moment a Ukrainian drone hit an enemy light all-terrain vehicle near Pokrovsk.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the occupiers managed to jump out of their vehicle in advance.
"Footage of the attack of a Ukrainian FPV drone on the Desertcross-1000-3 all-terrain vehicle of Russian marines near Pokrovsk from the first person of one of the katsaps," the commentary to the video reads.
