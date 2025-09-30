Drone hits enemy light all-terrain vehicle near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the moment a Ukrainian drone hit an enemy light all-terrain vehicle near Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the occupiers managed to jump out of their vehicle in advance.

"Footage of the attack of a Ukrainian FPV drone on the Desertcross-1000-3 all-terrain vehicle of Russian marines near Pokrovsk from the first person of one of the katsaps," the commentary to the video reads.

Read more on our Telegram channel!

Watch more: Drones of 429th "Achilles" Regiment destroyed two "Solntsepyok" flamethrower systems. VIDEO