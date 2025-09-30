Ukrainian interceptor drone catches up with enemy "Lancet" UAV. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the moment a Ukrainian interceptor drone attacked a Russian "Lancet".

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian paratroopers filmed the moment the enemy drone was destroyed from the ground.

"Soldiers of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade are filming the interception of an enemy 'Lancet' UAV by a Ukrainian interceptor drone," the author of the publication said in a comment.

Warning: Strong language!

