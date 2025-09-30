Russian roubles poured from the occupier after Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit its target. VIDEO 18+

A Ukrainian drone operator from the 60th SMB killed an occupier he had caught up with in an anti-tank trench.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work shows a large pile of Russian rubles spilling out next to the dying occupier.

"The Russian occupier spectacularly scatters millions after being hit by a Ukrainian drone. Why he needs so much cash in battle is another question. Aerial reconnaissance footage of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

