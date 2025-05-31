Russia plans to introduce "digital ruble" to strengthen total control over population - DIU

In Russia, from the beginning of 2026, state employees will be paid in "digital rubles".

This is reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Central Bank of the aggressor state of Russia plans to introduce the so-called "digital ruble" - an electronic code of the domestic currency created by Kremlin financiers. And from the beginning of 2026, Russian state employees will be paid in "digital rubles".

The aggressor state will fully control the circulation of the virtual ruble: it will track every transaction.

Read more: NATO not discussing Russia’s demand not to expand eastward - media

The DIU notes that spending of digital rubles will be limited by the citizen's place of residence or type of goods. In addition, the Kremlin regime will be able to block citizens' accounts without a court decision and automatically deduct taxes and fines from them. Russians will be able to spend their social benefits only on specific groups of goods and services that will be determined by the authorities.

"The creation and implementation of the 'digital ruble' could potentially lead to the emergence of a system of 'behavioral loyalty' - access to money and the freedom to dispose of it will depend on the political or social 'reliability' of the citizen. The "digital ruble" is another step of the criminal regime in Moscow aimed at strengthening total control over its own population and tightening financial policy in the face of sanctions and enormous costs of the genocidal war against Ukraine," the DIU added.