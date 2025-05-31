NATO not discussing Russia’s demand not to expand eastward - media

NATO is not currently discussing Russia's demand for written guarantees of non-expansion to the east.

This is reported by Radio Liberty, citing its own sources, Censor.NET reports .

According to the publication, this issue has not been raised at recent or previous meetings within NATO. One of the interlocutors noted that Russia's demand could only be an "academic discussion."

Another interlocutor emphasized that a written commitment to NATO's non-expansion "is not something the Russians can get so easily," as the right to freely choose allies is enshrined in a number of international treaties.

As a reminder, Putin has set conditions for ending the war in Ukraine. They include, among other things, a requirement that Western leaders commit in writing to halt NATO's eastward expansion and lift some of the sanctions against Russia.

