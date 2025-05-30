Issue of Ukraine’s accession to NATO remains subject of discussion - Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that discussions on Ukraine's accession to NATO have been going on within the Alliance for a long time and currently have no consensus.

This is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to his speech at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

Fidan noted that there are different approaches and positions of member states, including European, American and Turkish, on the issue of Ukraine's integration into NATO. He also emphasized that this issue has not yet been raised in negotiations with Russia.

"This has been a discussion within NATO for a long time. There are different visions, parameters, especially given the realities of the ongoing war, this issue does not have a certain consensus within NATO, and member states have different approaches. Negotiations are continuing closely on this issue," Fidan said.

The Turkish Foreign Minister added that it is necessary to choose a form of cooperation that will be most useful for Ukraine.

Read more: Fidan: War in Ukraine is approaching "crossroad". Either peace by end of 2025 or conflict will continue