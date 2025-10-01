"Hart" Brigade destroyed six occupiers, BMP, cannon, and operators’ positions. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers of the 16th Army Corps "Hart" inflicted fire on the enemy in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.
According to Censor.NET, six Russian soldiers, military equipment, weapons and positions of UAV operators were destroyed near Vovchansk.
The brigade's artillery and reconnaissance and attack groups targeted drone launch sites, antennas, an enemy gun and a BMP.
The video of the attack was posted by the soldiers on social media.
