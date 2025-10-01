Fighters from 73rd SOF cleared enemy positions in Sumy region. VIDEO

Special Forces of the 73rd Marine Centre of the SOF attacked the occupiers' positions in Sumy region and cleared them.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldiers' successful combat actions was posted on social media.

"Ukrainian Special Forces of the 73rd Marine Centre of the SOF cleared Russian positions in the Sumy sector of the frontline, which the enemy had been holding for a long time. The demoralised enemy tried to escape, taking the bodies of the killed. The phone of the killed enemy, Nikolay Prusov, who complained about the lack of supplies and rotations, was found at the site. After clearing the area, the Special Forces brought in adjacent fighters under artillery and drone fire to hold their positions," the commentary to the video reads.

