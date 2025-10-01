Ukrainian munition hits occupiers’ dugout during concert. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the moment a Ukrainian munition hit a dugout with Russian occupiers inside.

According to Censor.NET, the strike occurred just as a "patriotic" concert was taking place inside the dugout.

"The concert in the Russian dugout was so pathetic that all the attendees unanimously decided to redeploy to Kobzon’s concert," the author of the post commented under the video.

