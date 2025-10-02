Occupiers launched massive attack on Odesa with drones, targeting critical infrastructure. VIDEO

On the night of 2 October, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with drones and struck at the region's energy infrastructure.

A large-scale fire broke out as a result of the attack. It is reported that part of the city is without power.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov confirmed that the city was attacked by Russian drones.

The consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.

