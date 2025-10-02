5 883 12
Fighter from "Freedom of Russia" Legion stopped enemy drone flying directly at his car with accurate shot. VIDEO
A fighter of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion destroyed a Russian FPV drone at a critical moment in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
The soldier stopped an enemy drone flying directly at his car with an accurate shot, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password