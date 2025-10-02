ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10090 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
5 883 12

Fighter from "Freedom of Russia" Legion stopped enemy drone flying directly at his car with accurate shot. VIDEO

A fighter of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion destroyed a Russian FPV drone at a critical moment in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The soldier stopped an enemy drone flying directly at his car with an accurate shot, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Russians attacked Ukraine with 89 drones, air defence forces destroyed 53, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (10148) elimination (5907) drones (3020) war in Ukraine (3899)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 