Russians attacked Ukraine with 89 drones, air defence forces destroyed 53, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 2 October, Russian troops launched an attack with 86 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other drones from the directions of Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Millerovo.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems forces, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down or suppressed 53 enemy drones in the north, south and east of the country.

At the same time, 31 strikes by attack UAVs were recorded at six locations. The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in the air.

