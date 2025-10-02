Russian man robbed elderly woman and, while fleeing, revealed hiding place of his accomplices. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 66th SMB attacked the occupiers' hideout in Nove village in the Lyman sector.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian intelligence officers tracked down the location of the Russian stormtroopers by following one of them from an elderly woman's home. The Russian robbed the local resident, taking her food.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!

"In the village of Nove in the Lyman direction, a Katsap broke into the house of a civilian elderly woman and stole food from her. Rashyk led the scouts of the 66th SMB to the Katsap's hideout," the author of the publication says in a comment.

Watch more: Occupiers tow stolen "Zhiguli": "Car was looted with guys. Khokhols’ license plates". VIDEO