Moment of destruction of Russian "Shahed-136" attack drone in southern Ukraine. VIDEO
A video of border guards shooting down a Russian "Shahed-136" attack drone has been posted online.
According to Censor.NET, last night, a total of four enemy UAVs were shot down by the State Border Guard Service's anti-aircraft gunners - two in Odesa region and one each in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
