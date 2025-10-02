Moment of destruction of Russian "Shahed-136" attack drone in southern Ukraine. VIDEO

A video of border guards shooting down a Russian "Shahed-136" attack drone has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, last night, a total of four enemy UAVs were shot down by the State Border Guard Service's anti-aircraft gunners - two in Odesa region and one each in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

