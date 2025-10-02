Albanian and Azerbaijani leaders joke about Trump, chide Macron for not congratulating them on ending the war. VIDEO

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama joked in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about a claim by U.S. President Donald Trump, who allegedly said he had stopped a war between Albania and Azerbaijan.

According to Censor.NET, this happened during the summit of the European Political Community in Copenhagen.

"You should apologize to both of us, because you didn’t congratulate us on the peace deal President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan," Rama told Macron.

Macron laughed and replied: "I’m sorry about that."

Read more on Telegram channel!

As a reminder, in September, Trump falsely claimed that he had managed to resolve the conflict between Azerbaijan and "Albania", while it was the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Albanian Prime Minister Rama discussed preparations for meetings at major international platforms