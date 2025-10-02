Zelenskyy and Rutte coordinate steps in Ukraine-NATO cooperation, discuss next Ramstein meeting. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Zelenskyy announced this in his telegram channel

Zelenskyy said he discussed with Rutte countering Russian provocations and replenishing the PURL initiative with new contributions.

"We agreed on our next steps in the framework of cooperation between Ukraine and NATO and discussed the next meeting in the Ramstein format, which will be held at the level of defence ministers," the president said.

Zelenskyy also personally thanked Secretary General Rutte and NATO member states for supporting Ukraine.