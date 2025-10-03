They didn’t make it: in Sumy region, drone hit boat with Russians during crossing. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment "Pentagon" eliminated the Russian military personnel in Sumy region near the village of Andriivka with an accurate drone strike.
During the crossing of the river, a boat with six occupiers was hit and destroyed, Censor.NET reports.
The soldiers posted a video of their combat work on the telegram channel.
