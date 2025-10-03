Minus four "Molniya" drones, three "Gerberas", two "Lancets", two "Zala" UAVs and two "Supercam" drones: combat work by anti-aircraft drone operators of 5th SAB. VIDEO

Operators of anti-aircraft drones from the 5th SAB shot down 14 enemy drones of various types - "Molniya", "Gerbera", "Lancet", "Zala" and "Supercam"

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Another 14 UAVs were shot down by the soldiers of the 5th SAB. 4 Molniyas, 3 Gerbers, 2 Lancets, 2 Zalas and 2 Supercams. It's time to clip the Russian wings!" the commentary to the post reads.

