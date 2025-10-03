Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Orsk: "There it is, unmanned f#ggot! It’s falling. It’s been shot down. Look! Explosion!". VIDEO

On the morning of 3 October, several explosions occurred on the territory of an oil refinery in the Russian city of Orsk (Orenburg region).

This was reported by Governor Yevgeny Solntsev, Censor.NET reports.

Warning! Profanity!

In connection with the incident, "Carpet" plan was introduced in the region, and the Orenburg airport has been temporarily suspended. The "Orsknefteorgsintez" oil refinery, one of Russia's leading oil refineries with a design capacity of about 6.6 million tonnes per year, was hit.

The refinery produces petrol, diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, bitumen and lubricants.

Watch more: Resident of Saratov expresses her dissatisfaction with course of "SMO" to sound of air raid sirens: "When will this all end? I’m already tired of it". VIDEO