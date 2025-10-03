Wounded Russian takes his own life on battlefield. VIDEO 18+
A wounded Russian soldier took his own life by detonating a grenade during fighting in the Pokrovsk sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing the last moments of the occupier's life has been published online.
"The only Russian serviceman who survived from the assault group commits suicide by blowing himself up with a grenade in the Pokrovsk sector," the caption to the video reads.
Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
