Wounded Russian takes his own life on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

A wounded Russian soldier took his own life by detonating a grenade during fighting in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the last moments of the occupier's life has been published online.

"The only Russian serviceman who survived from the assault group commits suicide by blowing himself up with a grenade in the Pokrovsk sector," the caption to the video reads.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

