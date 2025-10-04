Zelenskyy on Russian strike on railway station in Shostka: dozens of victims, Ukrzaliznytsia employees and passengers were at scene. VIDEO

The enemy attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, with a drone.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"A brutal Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region. All the necessary services are already on the spot and have begun to help people. All information about the victims is being established. As of now, dozens of people have been reported injured. Previously, both Ukrzaliznytsia employees and passengers were at the site of the strike," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Russians could not have been unaware that they were hitting civilians.

See more: Day in Sumy region: nine people wounded, including child. PHOTOS

"This is terror that the world has no right to ignore. Every day Russia takes lives of people. And only force can make them stop. We have heard strong statements from Europe and America, and it is high time they all became reality. Together, with everyone who does not believe that murder and terror are normal. Talking is not enough now. We need strong actions," the Head of State added.