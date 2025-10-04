Day in Sumy region: nine people wounded, including child. PHOTOS

Russian invaders do not stop shelling the Sumy region. Nine people were injured yesterday. Twenty-one communities came under enemy attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Hryhorov.

He noted that 98 attacks on 50 settlements in 21 communities of the region were recorded over the past day.

Three women aged 59, 67, 76, and two men aged 60 and 74 were wounded in the Seredyna-Buda district as a result of Russian attacks. In Andriyashivska, two women aged 62 and 50, and a child aged 8 were injured. A man of 56 years old was wounded in the Mykolayivka district.

Damage was recorded in 9 communities during the day. In particular, the shelling damaged infrastructure facilities in Shostka and Sumy communities, an educational institution in Buryn community, non-residential premises and equipment in Okhtyrka and Krasnopilska communities, and private houses in Velykopysarivska, Seredina-Budska, Hlukhivska, and Sumy districts.

Andriyashivska community suffered the most damage: 13 houses, a kindergarten, a school, outbuildings, cars, and a tractor.

On the morning of 4 October, the enemy conducted another air strike on the Krasnopilsk district , hitting a non-operational enterprise. There were no casualties, but a hangar was destroyed. The Okhtyrka district was also hit. Non-residential premises burned down, and 11 private households were damaged.

