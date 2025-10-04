Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy directs UAVs and missiles at Dnipropetrovsk, Pavlohrad and distructs in the region. PHOTOS
Since the evening of 3 October, Russian invaders have been attacking the Dnipro region with drones and missiles. The Nikopol district was shelled with heavy artillery.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak.
"The aggressor sent a UAV to Dnipro. The infrastructure was damaged. Russian troops also launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad. No people were injured," he said in a statement.
The Pokrovsk district of the Synelnykove district came under enemy attack. A 51-year-old woman was wounded. Three private houses caught fire, one of which was destroyed. An outbuilding was also on fire.
As a result of a drone hit in the Mezhova district, a garage caught fire.
The enemy shelled the Pokrovske community in the Nikopol region with heavy artillery. There were no casualties.
According to the military, the defenders of the sky destroyed 11 enemy drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
