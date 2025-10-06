6 624 27
Soldier repels occupiers’ attack, remotely controlling machine gun from cover: "The response has been sent. Let’s fight, demon.". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian soldier remotely controlling a machine gun from shelter.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the soldier controls the battlefield through a small monitor on the controller and attacks the occupiers.
"The Ukrainian soldier defends his position and repels the orcs' attack using a weapon with a controller," the commentary to the publication reads.
