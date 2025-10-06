60th SMB eliminates enemy in Donetsk region - minus ten occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the FATUM battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) continue to eliminate Russian occupiers in the Donetsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, the unit's drone operators killed at least ten Russian soldiers in the forest, dugouts and destroyed buildings.

One of them tried to hide behind a tree, but the drone spotted him — and he was "blown to pieces."

The video was posted on social media.

