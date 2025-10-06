In Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders destroy occupiers’ combat robot "Kuryer". VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders have for the first time destroyed a Russian ground robotic system known as "Kuryer ("Courier")," which the occupiers had deployed for combat use.

According to Censor.NET, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine wrote about the incident on Facebook.

The Russians had equipped the "robot" with an AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher and remotely directed it across open terrain near Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsk area, waiting for an opportunity to open fire. During a sector patrol, a Ukrainian UAV crew spotted the enemy system.

Ukrainian forces then launched an FPV drone and destroyed the Kuryer ground robotic system.

The ground robotic system moves on a tracked platform powered by electric motors and is controlled via a radio channel with a range of 3 to 10 kilometers.

GRS is also equipped with forward-facing and rotating surveillance cameras, allowing it to conduct precision fire.

The destruction of this combat robot marks the first successful operation by Ukrainian forces against an enemy ground robotic system in the Pokrovsk direction.