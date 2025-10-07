Russian soldier shoots himself in head after encounter with Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+

In the Pokrovsk direction, a Russian infantryman was about to launch an assault, but came across a "Spartan" drone of the 3rd Operational Brigade named after the Colonel Petro Bolbochan of the National Guard of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the UAV hit the occupier, who decided not to "wait" and voluntarily self-destructed, shooting himself in the head.

The video released by the soldiers shows the Russian falling after the encounter with the drone. The defence forces note that such "ammunition saving" sometimes happens during FPV operations.

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

