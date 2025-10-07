Kilometer-long lines at gas stations after strike on oil depot in occupied Feodosia. VIDEO

Long lines of cars have formed at gas stations in the temporarily occupied city of Feodosia, as captured by local residents.

As reported by Censor.NET, amid the oil depot fire that has been burning for the second day following a Ukrainian drone strike, a fuel shortage has emerged at local gas stations.

