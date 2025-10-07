Kilometer-long lines at gas stations after strike on oil depot in occupied Feodosia. VIDEO
Long lines of cars have formed at gas stations in the temporarily occupied city of Feodosia, as captured by local residents.
As reported by Censor.NET, amid the oil depot fire that has been burning for the second day following a Ukrainian drone strike, a fuel shortage has emerged at local gas stations.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password