Commander personally led grandmother and grandson to safety: rescue of civilians from frontline village. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Bohdan Khmelnytskyi carried out a rescue operation for civilians in the front-line village of Novohryhorivka in the Luhansk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the military managed to evacuate an elderly woman and her grandson, who could not be transported due to the hostilities.

Because of the constant threat of shelling, the group advanced on foot, guided by signals from drone operators who marked the route using a UAV.

The operation, which lasted an hour and a half, was personally led by the company commander responsible for the settlement’s defense.

