ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6055 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Azov Brigade
1 902 1

Azov Regiment conducts night operation: drones destroy tanks, guns, and mortars. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces Battalion of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard conducted a night combat operation to destroy the occupiers' equipment and weapons.

According to Censor.NET, the drone operators hit two tanks, six guns, mortars and enemy positions both on the front line and in the rear.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Each ammunition dropped on the enemy's heads reduces the offensive capabilities of the occupiers, destroys their fire support and logistics," the commentary below the video reads.

Watch more: Drone operators from 58th SMIB destroy dugout where occupiers had hidden ammunition. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5949) arms (933) National Guard (583) Azov (329) drones (3078)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 