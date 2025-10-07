Azov Regiment conducts night operation: drones destroy tanks, guns, and mortars. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces Battalion of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard conducted a night combat operation to destroy the occupiers' equipment and weapons.

According to Censor.NET, the drone operators hit two tanks, six guns, mortars and enemy positions both on the front line and in the rear.

"Each ammunition dropped on the enemy's heads reduces the offensive capabilities of the occupiers, destroys their fire support and logistics," the commentary below the video reads.

