Lasar’s Group fighters destroyed Russian equipment and eliminated personnel in Kurakhove direction. VIDEO
A special UAV unit of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, Lasar's Group, filmed and published footage of the destruction of Russian equipment and the liquidation of occupation personnel near Maksymilianivka in the Kurakhove sector.
As a result of the strikes, the movement of a column of enemy vehicles in the frontline area was stopped, and an infantry fighting vehicle and a tank were destroyed.
Ukrainian drones also showed a wrecked vehicle with the bodies of Russian soldiers.
