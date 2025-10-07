Tank, guns and dugouts destroyed: Buzkyi Hard Brigade’s performance. VIDEO

Operators of the 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Buzkyi Hard" continue to eliminate enemy forces in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, a T-62 tank, three artillery pieces, and enemy personnel were killed. The occupiers had been hiding in abandoned buildings, dugouts, wooded areas, and open terrain.

The video of the destruction of the Russian military was posted on social media.

