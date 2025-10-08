Teenagers threatened to open fire on pensioners in Zaporizhzhia: offenders identified, - National Police. VIDEO

In Zaporizhzhia, three teenagers recorded a video of themselves sitting on the roof of a garage with allegedly traumatic weapons and joking about opening fire on elderly women nearby.

The police opened an investigation after the video appeared on the Telegram channel.

As noted, no official statements were received from citizens, however, in order not to ignore the incident, the information was registered in the Unified Register of Statements and Reports.

Law enforcement officers identified the persons featured in the video as boys aged 14, 15 and 16. A preventive conversation was held with them and their parents.

Administrative reports were drawn up against the teenagers' parents under Part 1 of Article 184 of the Code of Administrative Offences - improper fulfilment of child-rearing duties.

The police called on parents to control their children's leisure time and pay attention to what items they get into their hands.

