Fleeing on motorcycle - but not getting away: Ukrainian drone belonging to SIGNUM fighters eliminated occupier along with his equipment. VIDEO
Aerial reconnaissance by SIGNUM operators revealed the enemy's position in the Lyman sector, from which they controlled drones via fibre-optic communication.
According to Censor.NET, they destroyed shelters, cases with Mavic, batteries, drones, and at least 10 enemy fibre-optic systems.
The last shots show the occupier fleeing on a motorbike, but a Ukrainian drone caught up with him and eliminated him along with his equipment.
The soldiers posted the video on their Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password