Crawled on his knees and was eliminated: Ukrainian snipers eliminate occupier in Sumy region. VIDEO

In the Sumy direction, a Ukrainian sniper pair eliminated three occupiers at night as they tried to hide in houses and forest lines.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters used a domestically produced Archer thermal sight, which allowed them to detect the enemy in the dark.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The footage shows that after a strike on the house where the occupiers were hiding, one occupier crawled out of the burning building, only to be taken out instantly by a precise sniper shot.

Watch more: "Black Raven" repelled Russian assault in Pokrovsk direction: equipment and occupiers taken out. VIDEO