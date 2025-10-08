ENG
Crawled on his knees and was eliminated: Ukrainian snipers eliminate occupier in Sumy region. VIDEO

In the Sumy direction, a Ukrainian sniper pair eliminated three occupiers at night as they tried to hide in houses and forest lines.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters used a domestically produced Archer thermal sight, which allowed them to detect the enemy in the dark.

The footage shows that after a strike on the house where the occupiers were hiding, one occupier crawled out of the burning building, only to be taken out instantly by a precise sniper shot.

Russian Army (10200) Sumska region (1503) elimination (5958) sniper (165) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3075) Sumskyy district (280)
