Drone attack in Volgograd region: fires and power outages. VIDEO

On the night of 9 October, drones attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Volgograd region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

According to the governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov, the attack resulted in the burning of fuel and energy facilities.

"In Kotovsk district, a boiler house building was partially damaged as a result of the fall of the UAV debris. There were also fires on the territory of the fuel and energy complex," Bocharov said.

Telegram channels report that, according to preliminary information, the "LUKOIL-Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant" is on fire in the town of Kotovo after the attack.

What is known about "LUKOIL-Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant" LLC (Korobkovsky GPP)?

The plant is located in Kotovo, Volgograd Region, Russia. In 2021, the plant was merged as a territorial and production unit with the "Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka" refinery.

The plant's capacity is 0.45 billion m³ of gas feedstock per year (450 million cubic metres). The plant is engaged in the primary processing of natural gas and associated petroleum gas (APG). Its products include de-gasified dry gas, stable gas petrol, and liquefied hydrocarbon gases (LHG).

