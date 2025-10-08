"Madyar’s Birds" to join Unmanned Systems Forces in strikes on strategic targets in Russia

AFU Unmanned Systems Forces are expanding their capacity to strike strategic targets deep inside Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the spokesperson for the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Olha Meloshyna, said this during a TV broadcast.

"The Unmanned Systems Forces are scaling up in this area (targeting strategic sites deep in Russian territory -ed.). Previously, the 14th Unmanned Systems Forces Regiment was among the units engaged in such operations, but now the 414th ‘Madyar’s Birds’ Brigade will also employ systems capable of striking deep behind enemy lines," she said.

Earlier, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces attacked three gas distribution stations in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region overnight on September 25.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Drone Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, summed up the first 100 days in his position.