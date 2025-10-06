ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4497 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
1 504 6

Ukrainian FPV drone eliminates Russian soldier who decided to "sunbathe". VIDEO

Drone operators from the Rubizh Brigade eliminated a Russian assault trooper who decided to "sunbathe" in the Pokrovsk direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, fighters from the Svoboda Battalion of the 3rd Brigade captured the moment of the strike on video and published it on their Telegram channel.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The footage shows the enemy lying in an open field before being hit by an FPV drone. Ukrainian soldiers wryly commented: "SPF won’t save you, that’s your last tan with no return ticket."

Watch more: 60th SMB eliminates enemy in Donetsk region - minus ten occupiers. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10171) elimination (5936) Donetsk region (4607) drones (3061) Pokrovsk (528) Unmanned Systems Forces (160) Pokrovskyy district (798)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 