Drone operators from the Rubizh Brigade eliminated a Russian assault trooper who decided to "sunbathe" in the Pokrovsk direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, fighters from the Svoboda Battalion of the 3rd Brigade captured the moment of the strike on video and published it on their Telegram channel.

The footage shows the enemy lying in an open field before being hit by an FPV drone. Ukrainian soldiers wryly commented: "SPF won’t save you, that’s your last tan with no return ticket."

