Madyar sums up 100 days leading Unmanned Systems Forces: over 10,000 Russians eliminated

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, has summed up his first 100 days in office.

Brovdi recalled that:

on June 11, 2025, five Drone Line units and seven USF units were merged into the newly created Unmanned Systems Forces Grouping;

on July 1, 2025, the USF introduced a UNIFIED REPORTING SYSTEM and electronic combat logbook;

the USF launched an online scoreboard of results, "PIDRAKUIKA (kill-tally - ed.note)," covering all USF units (current day/previous day/month/previous periods).

In the 100 days under his command, the USF achieved:

76,859 unique enemy targets destroyed/disabled by the USF Grouping over 100 days (+804.7% compared to the USF result for the previous 100 days of 2025);

18,501 enemy personnel taken out by the USF Grouping over 100 days (10,746 KIA, 7,755 WIA) — a +423.5% increase of USF results compared to the previous 100 days;

402,832 combat sorties by the USF Grouping over 100 days (197,710 strike sorties, 205,122 reconnaissance missions);

+49% increase in USF Grouping combat-ready crews performing missions during the 100 days of its existence of Grouping.

Share of USF destroyed/disabled targets relative to all Ukrainian Defense Forces (verified):

35.4% in August 2025 (21,266 out of 60,032)

36.3% in July 2025 (23,433 out of 64,624)

31.6% in June 2025 (19,653 out of 62,247)

+71% increase in USF Grouping effectiveness compared with May (Drone Line – 17.13% of the total; USF – 4.09%), lifting the Grouping’s SYNERGY of all Ukrainian Defense Forces’ verified results from 21.22% to 36.3%.

"All efforts of the USF Command are focused on building the capabilities of the branch itself, which was badly undercut last year, no matter the reasons, that’s a fact. The USF is becoming a phenomenon that directly influences the frontline. And that’s also a fact. More to come," Brovdi concluded.