Madyar sums up 100 days leading Unmanned Systems Forces: over 10,000 Russians eliminated
Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, has summed up his first 100 days in office.
He reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
Brovdi recalled that:
- on June 11, 2025, five Drone Line units and seven USF units were merged into the newly created Unmanned Systems Forces Grouping;
-
on July 1, 2025, the USF introduced a UNIFIED REPORTING SYSTEM and electronic combat logbook;
-
the USF launched an online scoreboard of results, "PIDRAKUIKA (kill-tally - ed.note)," covering all USF units (current day/previous day/month/previous periods).
In the 100 days under his command, the USF achieved:
-
76,859 unique enemy targets destroyed/disabled by the USF Grouping over 100 days (+804.7% compared to the USF result for the previous 100 days of 2025);
-
18,501 enemy personnel taken out by the USF Grouping over 100 days (10,746 KIA, 7,755 WIA) — a +423.5% increase of USF results compared to the previous 100 days;
-
402,832 combat sorties by the USF Grouping over 100 days (197,710 strike sorties, 205,122 reconnaissance missions);
-
+49% increase in USF Grouping combat-ready crews performing missions during the 100 days of its existence of Grouping.
Share of USF destroyed/disabled targets relative to all Ukrainian Defense Forces (verified):
-
35.4% in August 2025 (21,266 out of 60,032)
-
36.3% in July 2025 (23,433 out of 64,624)
-
31.6% in June 2025 (19,653 out of 62,247)
+71% increase in USF Grouping effectiveness compared with May (Drone Line – 17.13% of the total; USF – 4.09%), lifting the Grouping’s SYNERGY of all Ukrainian Defense Forces’ verified results from 21.22% to 36.3%.
"All efforts of the USF Command are focused on building the capabilities of the branch itself, which was badly undercut last year, no matter the reasons, that’s a fact. The USF is becoming a phenomenon that directly influences the frontline. And that’s also a fact. More to come," Brovdi concluded.
