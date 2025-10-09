Wounded occupier caressed Ukrainian kamikaze drone with his hand and flew several metres after explosion. VIDEO

Operators of Ukrainian drones chased the occupier to death in the middle of the field.

According to Censor.NET, a recording of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers shows a Russian trying in vain to shoot down the drones. After the first attack, he is seriously injured and unable to move. Another drone approached the occupier and landed close. The invader puts his hand on it and flies away a few metres away.

