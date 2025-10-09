MP Bezuhla had been knocking on door for hour and half, behind which meeting of Verkhovna Rada committee on national security was taking place: "Vasyl Maliuk is being held hostage there". VIDEO

On 8 October, MP from the "Servant of the People" party Mariana Bezuhla had been knocking on the door behind which MPs and members of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence were listening to SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk, for an hour and a half.

According to Censor.NET, Bezuhla posted a video on her social media page in which she accused her colleagues of obstructing her activities and called the committee ineffective.

"They have closed themselves off from the inside. Vasyl Vasyliovych Maliuk is being held hostage there. They locked themselves not to let in Mariana, who has all the permits and approvals. I have the right. But they are so afraid that they don't even let in the committee members... It's been going on for hours," Bezuhla says in the video.

