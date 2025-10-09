In Zakarpattia, saboteur who set fire to strategic facility of Ukrzaliznytsia was convicted. VIDEO

A Zakarpattia court has found a 22-year-old resident of the village of Hrushove, Tyachiv district, guilty of committing sabotage by prior conspiracy by a group of people under martial law.

Prosecutors proved that the man acted on orders, trying to set fire to strategic facilities, including the infrastructure of Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET reports.

The young man agreed to the crime for a monetary reward, which he was to receive after providing photo and video evidence of the arson attacks. First, he tried to set fire to the premises of the courier delivery service, and later to the facility that provided power to the railway crossing.

Despite the attempts, the equipment remained operational. Law enforcement detained the offender the next day. The court sentenced him to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property, without the right to be released on bail.

