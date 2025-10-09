Phoenix border unit drone pilots eliminate about 50 occupiers using FPV drones. VIDEO
Border guards-pilots of the Phoenix unit eliminated about 50 occupiers, 2 armoured vehicles, 2 vehicles and 2 motorcycles using FPV drones and Vampire drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the post of the Phoenix unit.
"One FPV drone, minus six occupiers and a vehicle; another drone, minus two ‘bikers’ with their ‘iron horses’. And the highlight of the evening — a Vampire strike on an enemy caught in the FPV drone’s camera, hitting the target just moments later," the report says.
In total
- around 50 occupiers were eliminated,
- 2 motorcycles were destroyed,
- 2 vehicles,
- 2 units of armoured vehicles.
"Anyone can become a hero! Join us via the link or by calling +38 097 888 80 11 or +38 095 888 80 11," the unit urged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password