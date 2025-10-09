Zelenskyy: Ukraine will scale up long-range strikes to compel Russia to make peace. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 1324th day of the war with Russia.

"The main takeaways from today. Military issues. We discussed in great detail with the military command the use of our long-range weapons, our missiles and our drones. Certain matters concerning production, army supply, and crew training. The task now is to be far more active in everything related to the preparation and execution of long-range sanctions against Russia. The more effective Ukraine becomes in long-range capabilities, the sooner we will achieve peace.

Ukraine’s long-range weapons are becoming significantly more advanced, we are constantly working on this. We have already provided numerous opportunities for domestic production, the necessary financing, and full support. We must also significantly scale up their use. We have clear plans for the coming months, and everything must be implemented.

Ukraine’s precision is already visible and there must be more of it. It is absolutely fair that Ukraine delivers targeted, retaliatory strikes. Unlike Russia, we know exactly what we aim to achieve — peace. We are not waging war for the sake of war, as Russia does. Even Hamas is showing readiness for dialogue — but not Putin. At least, not yet.

Together with our partners, we are creating the conditions to compel Russia to peace and that will happen. We support all global diplomatic efforts for peace in the Middle East and strongly hope that fair pressure on Russia will bring peace both to Ukraine and to our entire region. It is important that the leadership of the United States continues to play its role."

