Two large-scale drug networks exposed in Ukraine: minors among participants. VIDEO

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, together with law enforcement officers, exposed two large-scale drug networks operating throughout Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

The first network consisted of 12 members who built a whole scheme for the production and sale of drugs via Telegram and the bookmarking system. The criminal chain included organisers, packers, logisticians and dealers. During the searches, law enforcement officers seized finished drugs, precursors and laboratory equipment.

The second one involved 29 people, including five minors. They were selling a new particularly dangerous drug, kratom, which is 10 times more potent than morphine. The offenders sold up to 10 tonnes of the substance via the Internet and delivery services for over UAH 60 million. The main target audience was young people.

"These are not just numbers, these are ruined lives, children involved in crimes, and addiction that begins with curiosity," Kravchenko said.

