Scattered in different directions: 13 occupiers on motorcycles eliminated in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Assault aircraft of the 33rd separate regiment, together with adjacent units, destroyed a group of Russian soldiers in the Pokrovske direction.
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers on motorcycles tried to engage the Defence Forces, but Ukrainian defenders eliminated the enemies.
The enemy did not have time to approach Ukrainian positions and came under heavy fire. As a result, 13 Russian servicemen were killed in action.
The video of the destruction of the occupiers was posted by Ukrainian soldiers on social media.
