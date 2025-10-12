Eliminated occupiers without legs lie in ruins of Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Security Battalion of the 101st Separate Security Brigade of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the occupiers in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video released by the Ukrainian military shows a destroyed town with Russians hiding in the ruins.

Ukrainian drones detect the enemy and destroy them in their shelters. The Ukrainian defenders also film the aftermath of their work - the eliminated occupiers lie in the ruins in the sky without legs.

